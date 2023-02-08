Board of Everest Industries approves capex of Rs 187 cr

At meeting held on 07 February 2023

The Board of Everest Industries at its meeting held on 07 February 2023 has approved capex of Rs 187 crore to set up a new Boards and Panels plant through a wholly owned subsidiary or by the Company at KIADB Industrial Area at Chamarajanagar District, Karnataka(instead of Immavu Industrial Area, Mysuru District, Karnataka) subject to the receipt of requisite approvals.

The said CAPEX would enhance the existing capacity of 210,000 MTPA to 301,000 MTPA for Boards and Panels. It is expected that said CAPEX would be operational by 30 June 2024.

