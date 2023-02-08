Board of Symphony approves buyback of shares up to Rs 200 cr

At meeting held on 08 February 2023

The Board of Symphony at its meeting held on 08 February 2023 has approved the proposal for buyback of shares up to Rs 200 crore. The Board approved buyback of up to 10 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 2000 per equity share. The Board of Directors also noted the intention of the promoters and members of the promoter group of the Company to participate in the proposed Buyback.

