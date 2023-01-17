Capital Trust Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Maan Aluminium Ltd, Orient Press Ltd, Goldstone Technologies Ltd and The Investment Trust of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 January 2023.

Maan Aluminium Ltd, Orient Press Ltd, Goldstone Technologies Ltd and The Investment Trust of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 January 2023.

Capital Trust Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 91.7 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1103 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd spiked 16.21% to Rs 236.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8028 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd soared 15.04% to Rs 79.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1579 shares in the past one month.

Goldstone Technologies Ltd added 11.23% to Rs 50.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 41694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5145 shares in the past one month.

The Investment Trust of India Ltd advanced 10.92% to Rs 97. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9999 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1139 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)