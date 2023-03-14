Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 71.25, down 5.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.17% in last one year as compared to a 2.15% rally in NIFTY and a 36.57% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 71.25, down 5.32% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.78% on the day, quoting at 17021. The Sensex is at 57784.35, down 0.78%.Bank of India has eased around 8.89% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 5.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3746.55, down 2.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 113.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 140.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.41 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

