United Spirits Ltd rises for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 763.45, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.05% in last one year as compared to a 2.55% jump in NIFTY and a 25.75% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

United Spirits Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 763.45, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 17088.05. The Sensex is at 58040.4, down 0.34%. United Spirits Ltd has slipped around 3.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 44953.6, down 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 764, up 1.1% on the day. United Spirits Ltd is down 11.05% in last one year as compared to a 2.55% jump in NIFTY and a 25.75% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 55.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

