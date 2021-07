Bank of Maharashtra allots 17.03 crore equity shares

Under QIP issue

Bank of Maharashtra announced that the Issue Committee of the Board at its meeting held on 17 July 2021 has allotted 17,03,37,546 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 23.70 per equity share (including premium of Rs 13.70 per equity share) against floor price of Rs 24.89 per equity share, aggregating up to approximately Rs 403.70 crore.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the issue, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 673.04 crore from Rs 656.01 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)