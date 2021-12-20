REC Ltd slips for fifth straight session

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 125.9, down 4.11% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.12% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% rally in NIFTY and a 15.65% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.9, down 4.11% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.84% on the day, quoting at 16502. The Sensex is at 55491.94, down 2.67%.REC Ltd has lost around 5.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17280.7, down 3.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 126.2, down 4.07% on the day. REC Ltd tumbled 3.12% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% rally in NIFTY and a 15.65% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 2.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

