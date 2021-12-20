Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 479.45, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.86% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% rally in NIFTY and a 6.5% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 479.45, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.84% on the day, quoting at 16502. The Sensex is at 55491.94, down 2.67%.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 2.17% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13230.7, down 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.4 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

