Bank of Maharashtra reports standalone net loss of Rs 3764.26 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 2.89% to Rs 2645.67 crore

Net Loss of Bank of Maharashtra reported to Rs 3764.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 596.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income declined 2.89% to Rs 2645.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2724.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income2645.672724.38 -3 OPM %-99.2920.07 -PBDT-3989.78-1054.72 -278 PBT-3989.78-1054.72 -278 NP-3764.26-596.70 -531

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 16:18 IST

