Bank of Maharashtra spurts 1.86%, rises for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 19.2, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.9% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% jump in NIFTY and a 16.23% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 19.2, up 1.86% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 17485.35. The Sensex is at 58985.44, up 0.98%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 2.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has gained around 1.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3050.95, up 3.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.11 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

