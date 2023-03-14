JUST IN
Utilties shares edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 38.41 points or 1.36% at 2792.15 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.93%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 3.11%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.18%), Nava Ltd (down 1.08%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 0.97%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.83%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.7%).

On the other hand, NLC India Ltd (up 2.11%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 1.49%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 0.67%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 341.88 or 0.59% at 57895.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 113.3 points or 0.66% at 17041.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 228.97 points or 0.84% at 27142.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 63.8 points or 0.74% at 8562.95.

On BSE,1013 shares were trading in green, 2432 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 14:00 IST

