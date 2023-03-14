Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 510.56 points or 1.76% at 28439.38 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Allied Digital Services Ltd (down 8.49%), Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 8.28%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 6.53%),Black Box Ltd (down 5.46%),FCS Software Solutions Ltd (down 5.26%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 4.69%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 4.01%), Subex Ltd (down 3.95%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 3.73%), and Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 3.7%).

On the other hand, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.92%), Onward Technologies Ltd (up 2.28%), and Sonata Software Ltd (up 1.98%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 341.88 or 0.59% at 57895.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 113.3 points or 0.66% at 17041.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 228.97 points or 0.84% at 27142.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 63.8 points or 0.74% at 8562.95.

On BSE,1013 shares were trading in green, 2432 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)