Barclays Investments & Loans (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.75 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.66% to Rs 58.75 croreNet loss of Barclays Investments & Loans (India) reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 11.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.66% to Rs 58.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 47.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales58.7547.13 25 OPM %52.7595.23 -PBDT-2.9821.82 PL PBT-3.5321.81 PL NP-2.7511.17 PL
