Emaar India standalone net profit declines 92.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 35.28% to Rs 664.22 crore

Net profit of Emaar India declined 92.53% to Rs 8.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 116.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.28% to Rs 664.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1026.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales664.221026.22 -35 OPM %43.0619.99 -PBDT139.15119.18 17 PBT137.10116.56 18 NP8.71116.56 -93

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 17:42 IST

