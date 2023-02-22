JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty end with deep cuts as investors await RBI, FOMC meeting minutes
Business Standard

Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 195.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 26.32 crore

Net profit of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways rose 195.44% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 26.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.3222.42 17 OPM %68.1257.18 -PBDT11.936.24 91 PBT8.352.85 193 NP8.422.85 195

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 17:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU