Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 195.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 26.32 croreNet profit of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways rose 195.44% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 26.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales26.3222.42 17 OPM %68.1257.18 -PBDT11.936.24 91 PBT8.352.85 193 NP8.422.85 195
