Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 195.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.40% to Rs 26.32 crore

Net profit of Mahua Bharatpur Expressways rose 195.44% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.40% to Rs 26.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.26.3222.4268.1257.1811.936.248.352.858.422.85

