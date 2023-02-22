JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty end with deep cuts as investors await RBI, FOMC meeting minutes
Fullerton India Credit Company standalone net profit declines 11.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.58% to Rs 1324.53 crore

Net profit of Fullerton India Credit Company declined 11.68% to Rs 244.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 276.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.58% to Rs 1324.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 862.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1324.53862.43 54 OPM %61.6783.09 -PBDT351.93393.11 -10 PBT320.99370.17 -13 NP244.48276.82 -12

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 17:42 IST

