Fullerton India Credit Company standalone net profit declines 11.68% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.58% to Rs 1324.53 crore

Net profit of Fullerton India Credit Company declined 11.68% to Rs 244.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 276.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.58% to Rs 1324.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 862.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1324.53862.4361.6783.09351.93393.11320.99370.17244.48276.82

