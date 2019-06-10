Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 1.69%

Media index ended down 1.69% at 2095.35 today. The index is down 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, slipped 10.00%, dropped 5.51% and fell 5.41%.

The Media index is down 34.00% over last one year compared to the 10.73% surge in benchmark 50 index. In other indices, added 1.57% and Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.53% on the day. In broad markets, the increased 0.44% to close at 11922.7 while the SENSEX added 0.43% to close at 39784.52 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)