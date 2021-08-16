Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 5.47 points or 0.03% at 15756.17 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.45%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.94%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.65%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.25%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.24%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.1%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.82%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.71%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.56%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 49.98 or 0.09% at 55387.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.1% at 16513.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 113.54 points or 0.43% at 26241.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.44 points or 0.12% at 8080.79.

On BSE,1048 shares were trading in green, 1662 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

