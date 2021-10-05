Sensex, Nifty bounce back; oil & gas stocks in demand

The key equity barometers reversed early losses and were trading with minor gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 17,700 level. Oil & gas stocks extended gains for the third day amid firm crude oil prices.

At 10:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 7.69 points or 0.01% to 59,307.01. The Nifty 50 index added 12.60 points or 0.07% to 17,703.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.80% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.12%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1904 shares rose and 1044 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 235,389,736 with 4,808,886 deaths. India reported 252,902 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 449,260 deaths according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

A total of 91,49,94,809 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, with over 72.32 lakh doses being given yesterday, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Oi & Gas index rose 1.57% to 7,942.20. The index has added 2.12% in three sessions.

ONGC (up 5.22%), GAIL (up 3.59%), Oil India (up 3.52%), Gujarat Gas (up 3.44%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 2.80%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 2.57%), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (up 2.28%), HPCL (up 2.26%) and Adani Total Gas (up 1.56%) advanced.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2021 settlement was up 0.21% at $81.43 a barrel. It has jumped 12.15% in the past one month.

Higher crude oil prices boost oil explorers' average realisation from every barrel of the oil sold.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HDFC Bank were trading 0.19% higher at Rs 1,588.80. The private lender's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 11,98,500 crore as of 30 September 2021, rising around 15.4% over Rs 10,38,300 crore as of 30 September 2020. On a sequential basis, advances grew by 4.4% from Rs 11,47,700 crore posted on 30 June 2021.

The bank's deposits aggregated to approximately Rs 14,06,000 crore as of 30 September 2021, recording a growth of around 14.4% over Rs 12,29,300 crore as of 30 September 2020 and a growth of around 4.5% over Rs 13,45,800 crore as of 30 June 2021.

The bank's CASA ratio stood at around 47% as of 30 September 2021 as compared to 41.6% as of 30 September 2020 and 45.5% as of 31 June 2021.

JSW Energy shed 0.66% to Rs 378. The company has signed a contract with Senvion India to procure 591 MW of wind turbines for its pipeline of renewable energy projects. Supply of the turbines will begin by the second half of 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)