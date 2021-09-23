Oberoi Realty Ltd Surges 3.2%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Gains 2.48%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 14.25% over last one month compared to 23.44% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.96% rise in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd gained 3.2% today to trade at Rs 770. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 2.48% to quote at 3710.82. The index is up 23.44 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 2.97% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd added 2.24% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 122.37 % over last one year compared to the 57.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 6191 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 825.05 on 07 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 370.3 on 13 Oct 2020.

