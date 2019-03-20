Barometers reverse intraday gains

Key benchmarks indices wiped off intraday gains in early afternoon trade. At 12:20 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 5.54 points or 0.01% at 38,369.01. The index was down 9.85 points or 0.09% at 11,522.55. Mixed cues from other Asian market dented investors sentiments.

Trading kicked off on a negative note. Shares, however, gained vigor in morning trade amid broad based buying support. Indices pared gains in mid-morning trade as profit booking emerged at higher levels.

Among secondary barometers, the BSE Mid-Cap index was down 0.26%. The BSE Small-Cap index was down 0.14%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was negative. On BSE, 1,014 shares rose and 1,355 shares fell. A total of 157 shares were unchanged.

declined. ACC (down 0.49%), (down 0.42%) and (down 0.33%), edged lower.

was down 0.66%. Grasim has exposure to cement sector through its holding in

Most auto shares declined. (down 1.24%), (down 1.18%), (down 0.93%), (down 0.93%), (down 0.89%), (down 0.79%) and (down 0.51%), edged lower. (up 0.58%) and Escorts (up 0.78%), edged higher.

Overseas, Asian shares were mixed as investors adopted a cautious stance prior to the Federal Reserve's policy decision and further news on US- trade talks.

US benchmarks on Tuesday closed mostly lower in a volatile session, as investors digested news on trade and awaited a policy decision by the rate-setting due Wednesday. Investors will focus on the statement issued by policy makers.

Chinese officials have reportedly shifted their stance on trade because after agreeing to changes to their intellectual-property policies, they have not received assurances from the that tariffs imposed on their exports would be lifted, curbing hopes of a deal.

US Trade and reportedly plan to travel to next week for another round of trade talks with Chinese

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)