Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Slides 3%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 1.09%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 9.56% over last one month compared to 1.39% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.98% drop in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd fell 3% today to trade at Rs 540. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.09% to quote at 22556.38. The index is up 1.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 2.31% and Tata Steel Ltd lost 1.96% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 41.61 % over last one year compared to the 20.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 9.56% over last one month compared to 1.39% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.98% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 62618 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.4 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 577.7 on 11 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 340.1 on 29 Nov 2021.

