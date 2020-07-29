JUST IN
Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 11.39% in the June 2020 quarter
Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 11.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 117.67 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 11.39% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 117.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 106.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales117.67106.48 11 OPM %5.206.25 -PBDT4.564.25 7 PBT3.343.01 11 NP3.132.81 11

