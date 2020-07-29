Basant Agro Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 11.39% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.51% to Rs 117.67 crore

Net profit of Basant Agro Tech (India) rose 11.39% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 10.51% to Rs 117.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 106.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.117.67106.485.206.254.564.253.343.013.132.81

