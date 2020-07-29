EL Forge reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.89% to Rs 5.92 crore

Net loss of EL Forge reported to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 28.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 53.89% to Rs 5.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.38% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 34.10% to Rs 32.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.9212.8432.8049.77-11.991.87-6.551.57-0.740.16-2.290.25-2.39-1.30-8.88-6.36-2.3928.320.6123.26

