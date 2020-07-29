Kwality reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.83% to Rs 34.27 croreNet Loss of Kwality reported to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 499.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 69.83% to Rs 34.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 113.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 144.43 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3216.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 92.93% to Rs 150.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2129.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales34.27113.59 -70 150.572129.88 -93 OPM %-5.92-396.21 --63.00-135.85 - PBDT-5.62-458.76 99 -109.68-3086.66 96 PBT-14.12-492.84 97 -144.43-3217.02 96 NP-14.12-499.38 97 -144.43-3216.15 96
