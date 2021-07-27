TCS recognized as Leader in Continuous Automation and Testing Services

-
Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Continuous Automation and Testing Services, Q3 2021.
n an assessment of 15 global continuous automation and testing service providers, TCS received the highest score in the Current Offering category. According to the report, TCS is excellent at large-scale testing transformation, client execution models, and pervasive quality engineering (QE) testing accelerators.
It went on to say that A rich innovation roadmap of investments, including blockchain and IoT testing, autonomous testing, and low-/no-code testing, also contributed to [TCS'] above-average scores. The report noted, TCS got above-average client intimacy scores and such [customer] quotes as, 'They have gone over extra miles many times, always focused on customer delight. Could not have asked for more.'
