BASF India soars after stellar Q4 performance

BASF India jumped 5.35% to Rs 2732.05 after the company reported a net profit of Rs 149.85 crore in Q4 FY22, which is higher by 2.7 times compared with Rs 55.81 crore in Q4 FY21.
Revenue from operations increased by 21% YoY to Rs 3,389.56 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 178.51 crore, up by 20% from Rs 149.09 crore in Q4 FY21. Tax outgo declined by 69% YoY to Rs 28.66 crore during the period under review.
The company recorded 8% increase in net profit to Rs 594.84 crore on a 37% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 13,099.73 crore in FY22 over FY21.
BASF India is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products.
