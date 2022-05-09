Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 130.08 points or 1.56% at 8192.01 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 6.02%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 3.79%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 3.45%),Goa Carbon Ltd (down 3.38%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 3.22%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coal India Ltd (down 2.11%), Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 2.09%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.92%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.85%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.74%).

On the other hand, Deep Industries Ltd (up 6.4%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.94%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.85%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 276.42 or 0.5% at 54559.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.3 points or 0.53% at 16324.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 345.9 points or 1.28% at 26746.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 105.23 points or 1.28% at 8090.36.

On BSE,1041 shares were trading in green, 2354 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

