Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 304.96 points or 1.47% at 20375.38 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 6.47%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.45%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.33%),Coal India Ltd (down 2.11%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.67%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.44%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.98%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 1.1%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.16%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 276.42 or 0.5% at 54559.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.3 points or 0.53% at 16324.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 345.9 points or 1.28% at 26746.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 105.23 points or 1.28% at 8090.36.

On BSE,1041 shares were trading in green, 2354 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

