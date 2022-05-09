Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 60.59 points or 1.48% at 4044.68 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Tata Power Company Ltd (down 5.81%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 5.03%),Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 4.74%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3.7%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.72%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 2.7%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.29%), SJVN Ltd (down 2.29%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.17%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.12%).

On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.35%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.54%), and Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.92%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 276.42 or 0.5% at 54559.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.3 points or 0.53% at 16324.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 345.9 points or 1.28% at 26746.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 105.23 points or 1.28% at 8090.36.

On BSE,1041 shares were trading in green, 2354 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)