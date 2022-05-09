Balkrishna Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1993.7, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.72% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 4.74% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1993.7, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 16345.85. The Sensex is at 54595.7, down 0.44%.Balkrishna Industries Ltd has eased around 4.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10518.45, down 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89016 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1990, down 0.3% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd jumped 6.72% in last one year as compared to a 9.39% rally in NIFTY and a 4.74% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)