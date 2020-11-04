Equitas Holdings Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Godrej Properties Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Laurus Labs Ltd and Meghmani Organics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 November 2020.

Equitas Holdings Ltd lost 6.05% to Rs 41.9 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties Ltd crashed 5.91% to Rs 976.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 91307 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58354 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 4.78% to Rs 3.19. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Laurus Labs Ltd pared 3.98% to Rs 279.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Meghmani Organics Ltd slipped 3.61% to Rs 66.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60625 shares in the past one month.

