Viji Finance Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Mohota Industries Ltd, Career Point Ltd and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 November 2020.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Mohota Industries Ltd, Career Point Ltd and Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 November 2020.

Viji Finance Ltd crashed 9.80% to Rs 0.46 at 13:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2764 shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd tumbled 8.00% to Rs 16.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34122 shares in the past one month.

Mohota Industries Ltd lost 7.54% to Rs 7.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3800 shares in the past one month.

Career Point Ltd slipped 6.47% to Rs 154.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2763 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4967 shares in the past one month.

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd dropped 5.93% to Rs 21.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91969 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)