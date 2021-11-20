Parsvnath Developers recieves grants to build high-end shopping mall from DMRC

-
ALSO READ
Parsvnath re-launches 'Parsvnath City' project in Jodhpur
Parsvnath Developers to co-develop shopping mall in New Delhi
Parsvnath Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 109.56 crore in the March 2021 quarter
R-Infra wins arbitral award against DMRC
Macrotech Developers ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra
-
Parsvnath Developers was granted the concession rights by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the construction, development, management, operation and maintenance of a high end shopping mall.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had granted Parsvnath Developers, the concession rights for the construction, development, management, operation and maintenance of a high end shopping mall on land admeasuring 28,400 sq. mtrs., having a potential of 4,00,000 sq. ft. (approx.) leasable area, on BOT (build-operate-transfer) basis, situated at Netaji Subhash Place, Near Netaji Subhash Place Metro Station, Opposite Wazirpur District Center, Pitampura, New Delhi - 110034.
The company has entered into limited liability partnership (LLP) agreement on Thursday, 18 November 2021 with unity buildwell for undertaking the development of the project through a special purpose entity viz. 'Unity Parsvnaths LLP' incorporated for the same. The construction and development work at the project site has commenced after obtaining all the requisite sanctions and approvals in respect of the project, including the approval of DMRC for development of the Project by Unity Parsvnaths LLP.
On a consolidated basis, Parsvnath Developers reported a net loss of Rs 76.19 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 93.48 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales jumped 19.9% to Rs 39.53 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Parsvnath Developers is a real estate and infrastructure development company. The company's diversified business portfolio comprises of residential, commercial (office and retail), DMRC projects, hotels, SEZs, IT parks and third party construction.
Shares of Parsvnath Developers declined 4.16% to end at Rs 16.80 on Thursday, 18 November 2021. The domestic stock market was shut yesterday, 19 November 2021 on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU