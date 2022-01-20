Basic materials shares edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 37.04 points or 0.64% at 5838.43 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Hil Ltd (up 8.14%), Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd (up 5.33%),Mangalam Organics Ltd (up 4.87%),Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd (up 4.82%),Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (up 4.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mukand Ltd (up 4.2%), Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 3.9%), Pennar Industries Ltd (up 3.65%), Surya Roshni Ltd (up 3.38%), and Greenply Industries Ltd (up 3.37%).

On the other hand, Rallis India Ltd (down 5.14%), Steel Exchange India Ltd (down 4.99%), and Sagar Cements Ltd (down 3.07%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 192.78 or 0.32% at 59906.04.

The Nifty 50 index was down 42.7 points or 0.24% at 17895.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 180.08 points or 0.59% at 30731.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 19.44 points or 0.21% at 9077.32.

On BSE,1890 shares were trading in green, 1042 were trading in red and 94 were unchanged.

