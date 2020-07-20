Batliboi reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.26 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.36% to Rs 46.12 croreNet loss of Batliboi reported to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.36% to Rs 46.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.55% to Rs 195.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 248.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales46.1267.19 -31 195.27248.92 -22 OPM %-15.114.24 --3.501.91 - PBDT-7.502.84 PL -11.793.49 PL PBT-9.112.00 PL -17.53-0.63 -2683 NP-8.2614.05 PL -15.8712.88 PL
