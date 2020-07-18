IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 66.90% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 149.77 croreNet profit of IIFL Securities declined 66.90% to Rs 41.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 125.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 149.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 164.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales149.77164.13 -9 OPM %33.4734.83 -PBDT66.7452.07 28 PBT55.4037.20 49 NP41.50125.37 -67
