IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 66.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 149.77 crore

Net profit of IIFL Securities declined 66.90% to Rs 41.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 125.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 149.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 164.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.149.77164.1333.4734.8366.7452.0755.4037.2041.50125.37

