JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

IFGL Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 66.90% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 149.77 crore

Net profit of IIFL Securities declined 66.90% to Rs 41.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 125.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 149.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 164.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales149.77164.13 -9 OPM %33.4734.83 -PBDT66.7452.07 28 PBT55.4037.20 49 NP41.50125.37 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU