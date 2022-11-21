Battrixx to electrify Hero Electric's entire e-scooter range

Kabra Extrusion Technik announced that its division, Battrixx has inked a partnership for developing Made In India Lithium-ion batteries with Hero Electric, the largest E2W company in India.

Conceptualized and designed in-house with Hero's R&D team, these are the latest technology batteries electrifying Hero Electric's entire e-scooter range. This partnership supports battery safety advancements, reliability, and performance and fully supports Hero's aggressive production line-up to meet the rising e2W demand.

Battrixx will power Hero Electric Scooters, thanks to its new advanced cell chemistry pack designs. This will prove to be a very strategic partnership for the development and manufacturing of advanced cell chemistry battery packs.

The target is to supply 300,000 battery packs and chargers in the next financial year based on Hero Electric's projections. These batteries comply with the latest AIS 156 amendments that cover IP67 Thermal Protection, A/V Warning Systems, smart BMS, and Live Data Tracking with IoT. Battrixx comes with an intelligent battery with two-way communication between the vehicle, controller, battery, and charger.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)