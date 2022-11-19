JUST IN
Shipping Corporation of India announces change in directorate

Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) announced that consequent upon the superannuation of P. K.

Gangopadhyay, Director (P&A), SCI on 30 November 2022, with the approval of Competent Authority, Capt. Binesh Kumar Tyagi (DIN: 08966904), CMD, SCI will also hold the additional charge of the post of Director (P&A), SCI for a period of 3 (three) months w.e.f. 01 December 2022 or until further orders whichever is earlier.

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 13:29 IST

