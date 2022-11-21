Infosys allots 1.29 lakh equity shares under ESOP

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Infosys has allotted 1,29,939 equity shares on 18 November 2022, pursuant to the exercise of Restricted Stock Units by eligible employees under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan.

Consequently, on 18 November 2022, the issued and subscribed share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 21,040,404,215/- divided into 4,208,080,843 equity shares of Rs 5/- each.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 09:18 IST

