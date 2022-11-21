JUST IN
Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter
UFO Moviez India announces cessation of directors

with effect from 19 November 2022

UFO Moviez India announced that Sanjeev Aga (DIN 00022065), Lynn de Souza (DIN 01419138) and S Madhavan (DIN 06451889) have retired as Independent Directors of the Company, on completion of their second term of appointment, effective from closure of business hours of 19 November 2022.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 08:19 IST

