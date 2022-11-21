UFO Moviez India announces cessation of directors

-
with effect from 19 November 2022UFO Moviez India announced that Sanjeev Aga (DIN 00022065), Lynn de Souza (DIN 01419138) and S Madhavan (DIN 06451889) have retired as Independent Directors of the Company, on completion of their second term of appointment, effective from closure of business hours of 19 November 2022.
