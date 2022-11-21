Board of Inox Green Energy Services approves allotment of 11.38 cr equity shares

At meeting held on 18 November 2022

The Board of Inox Green Energy Services (IGESL) at its meeting held on 18 November 2022 has approved the allotment of 11,38,46,152 equity shares at an offer price of Rs. 65 per equity share, including a share premium of Rs. 55 per equity share. 5,69,23,076 equity shares have been allotted under the fresh issue portion of the proposed initial public offer (IPO) and 5,69,23,076 equity shares held by Inox Wind have been transferred under the offer for sale portion of the IPO offer. Post the completion of the above-mentioned allotment, the shareholding of Inox Wind in IGESL has reduced from 93.84% to 56.04%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)