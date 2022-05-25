Bayer Cropscience jumps after Q4 PAT spurts 147% YoY

Bayer Cropscience rose 5.16% to Rs 4982.05 after the company's standalone net profit surged 146.69% to Rs 152.70 crore on 31.29% rise in net sales to Rs 963.30 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

On a standalone basis, profit before exceptional items & tax for the quarter surged 157.82% to Rs 189.50, compared to Rs 73.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses rose 17.14% to Rs 762.60 crore. Cost of material consumed fell 1.97% to Rs 657.30 crore while employee benefits expenses rose 19.23% to Rs 115.30 crore.

For the full year, net profit rose 30.87% to Rs 645.30 crore on 11.10% rise in net sales to Rs 4734.40 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021. Profit before exceptional items & tax stood at Rs 788.30 crore, lower than Rs 789.40 crore in the previous year.

Net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 215.50 crore in the year ended 31 March 2022, lower than Rs 686.70 crore in the year ended March 2021.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 25 per share for the year ended 31 March 2022.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch, executive director, Bayer CropScience said: "New product launches such as Vayego and Dekalb 9208 and overall strong crop sentiments were key drivers for our sales growth in Q4. This has been achieved overcoming some supply constraints faced during the quarter and partially offsetting inflationary pressure with price increases."

Speaking on the FY results, Simon Britsch, chief financial officer, Bayer CropScience said: "Effective demand generation, scaling up of alternate business models and new product launches, enabled us to post strong growth of 11% in Revenue from Operations. Our operating costs increases were driven by our continuing investments into strategic initiatives to expand Bayer's farmer reach of our portfolio and normalization of business activities as travel restrictions eased. During the year, the Company had an exceptional income of ₹585 million arising from the sale of part of the seed distribution business viz. mustard, cotton, millet and sorghum seeds."

Sharing an outlook for the future, D. Narain, MD & CEO, Bayer CropScience, said: "We continue to focus our efforts to bring innovations across the entire agricultural value chain to drive business growth. To this effect, we have rolled out multiple initiatives some of which have already started showing growth potential."

Bayer Cropscience is engaged in the agri care business. It operates in crop protection, seeds and environmental science segments.

