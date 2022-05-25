Metropolis Healthcare slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 35% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Metropolis Healthcare declined 1.37% to Rs 1,665.45 after the diagnostic company posted a 34.8% declined in consolidated net profit of Rs 39.99 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 61.35 crore posted in Q4 FY21.Net sales grew 4.9% to Rs 305.90 crore in quarter ended 31 March 2022 from Rs 291.73 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year. The company reported an 18.3% rise in total expenditure to Rs 231.05 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Profit before tax tumbled 30.8% to Rs 56.47 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 81.65 crore recorded Q4 FY21. Reported EBIDTA in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 79.4 crore, down 18% from Rs 96.8 crore in Q4 FY21. Reported EBIDTA Margin declined to 26% in Q4 FY22 from 33.2% in Q4 FY21.
Non-COVID 19 revenue grew 35% to Rs 1,036 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Q4 FY21. Patient visits jumped 37% to 13.4 million in Q4 FY22 as compared to the same period last year. The number of tests surged 35% to 25.7 million Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Non-COVID 19 home visits revenue grew 23% to Rs 98 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
On full year basis, the company recorded a 17% rise in net profit to Rs 214.18 crore on a 23.1% surge in net sales to Rs 1,228.34 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Ameera Shah, the promoter and managing director of Metropolis Healthcare, said, I am extremely pleased to share that inspite of all the challenges faced on account of covid led supply chain disruptions, we were able to record our highest ever Revenue, EBITDA & PAT in FY22. Strong performance was on the back of robust growth in the sustainable non-covid business. During the year, we have made significant investments in digital, marketing, widening of leadership team and expansion of service network. These investments we make now will enable us to create a backbone for the next level of growth that we envisage in the business and help us safeguard our margins keeping in view the increased competitive intensity in coming times. Going ahead, we will continue to build the brand on scientific basis, invest in core focus areas and on the acquisition front, drive the synergies at Hitech through quick & smooth integration.
Metropolis Healthcare is a leading diagnostics company in India with a widespread presence across 20 states in India. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of 4000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities.
