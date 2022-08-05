Bayer CropScience Ltd Surges 4.83%

Bayer CropScience Ltd has added 7.47% over last one month compared to 14.83% gain in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 8.74% rise in the SENSEX

Bayer CropScience Ltd gained 4.83% today to trade at Rs 5535.4. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index is up 0.68% to quote at 5323.72. The index is up 14.83 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Exchange India Ltd increased 4.61% and Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd added 4.23% on the day. The S&P BSE Basic Materials index went down 8.07 % over last one year compared to the 7.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bayer CropScience Ltd has added 7.47% over last one month compared to 14.83% gain in S&P BSE Basic Materials index and 8.74% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 186 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 546 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6127.45 on 13 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 4101.2 on 24 Feb 2022.

