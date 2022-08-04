Satia Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd, R&B Denims Ltd and Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2022.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, Maral Overseas Ltd, R&B Denims Ltd and Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 August 2022.

Satia Industries Ltd tumbled 11.03% to Rs 116.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39569 shares in the past one month.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 107.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12312 shares in the past one month.

Maral Overseas Ltd crashed 9.89% to Rs 67.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1836 shares in the past one month.

R&B Denims Ltd dropped 9.02% to Rs 57. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28376 shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd Partly Paidup pared 7.89% to Rs 210. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 121 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 183 shares in the past one month.

