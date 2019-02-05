Bayer CropScience standalone net profit rises 157.01% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 29.46% to Rs 621.00 croreNet profit of Bayer CropScience rose 157.01% to Rs 27.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.46% to Rs 621.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 479.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales621.00479.70 29 OPM %7.504.71 -PBDT53.9020.30 166 PBT45.4011.90 282 NP27.5010.70 157
