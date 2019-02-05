Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 168.03% to Rs 13.75 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 168.03% to Rs 13.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales13.755.13 168 OPM %-0.361.95 -PBDT0.070.10 -30 PBT0.070.10 -30 NP0.060.10 -40

