Hariyana Metals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 46.51% to Rs 0.63 croreNet loss of Hariyana Metals reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 46.51% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.14% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 76.46% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.630.43 47 2.4510.41 -76 OPM %-26.9883.72 --20.415.48 - PBDT0.020.14 -86 0.120.30 -60 PBT-0.020.14 PL 0.080.29 -72 NP-0.010.06 PL 0.090.21 -57
