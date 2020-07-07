Indo Gulf Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 43.92% to Rs 6.13 croreNet profit of Indo Gulf Industries reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.92% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 299.33% to Rs 53.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.1310.93 -44 53.7513.46 299 OPM %53.51-6.13 -4.61-10.03 - PBDT1.95-0.43 LP 0.87-1.06 LP PBT2.71-0.60 LP 0.34-1.48 LP NP2.52-0.75 LP 0.12-1.63 LP
