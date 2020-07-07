JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Indo Gulf Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 43.92% to Rs 6.13 crore

Net profit of Indo Gulf Industries reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.92% to Rs 6.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 299.33% to Rs 53.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.1310.93 -44 53.7513.46 299 OPM %53.51-6.13 -4.61-10.03 - PBDT1.95-0.43 LP 0.87-1.06 LP PBT2.71-0.60 LP 0.34-1.48 LP NP2.52-0.75 LP 0.12-1.63 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU